Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Loujain al-Hathloul poses for a photo in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Al-Hathloul, a prominent Saudi womens rights activist, has been summoned for questioning by Saudi security three months after her release from prison, a relative said on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Marieke Wijntjes via AP, File )

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia's most prominent women’s rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.

The twists and turns of Loujain al-Hathloul's case have drawn international attention and brought focus to a wider crackdown on rights activists and perceived government critics in Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. She’d been among a group of vocal activists who pushed for greater women’s rights and the right of women to drive a car before the ban was lifted in mid-2018.

Al-Hathloul was tried and found guilty in December by an anti-terrorism court on charges related to her activism. She was sentenced to five years and eight months with conditional release.

She was released from prison on Feb. 10 after nearly three years in detention, including stretches of solitary confinement and allegations she’d been tortured.

Her release from prison in February, based on time already served, came just weeks after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who has vowed to reassess the U.S.-Saudi partnership and stand up for human rights. He welcomed the news of her release from prison at the time, describing it as “the right thing to do.”

On Sunday, her sister, Alia al-Hathloul, told the AP she was asked to report to the office of the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Investigation, or “mabaheth”, in the capital, Riyadh. It was not immediately known why she’d been summoned.

Hours later, her relatives told the AP and her sister, Lina al-Hathloul, confirmed on Twitter that she’d been called in to sign a document informing her of a supreme court decision to uphold the judgement of an appeals' court, which had upheld her initial conviction. They questioned why she was informed of the legal ruling by a security agency.

The terms of her release from prison include a five-year travel ban and three years of probation. Many Saudi prisoners released on charges related to their activism and speech must also sign declarations before leaving prison, vowing to stop tweeting and posting on social media. Some are also routinely summoned for questioning during probation.

