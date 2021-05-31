Morocco says rift with Spain about 'broken' trust, respect

Saharan demonstrator wave their flags as they take part in a rally along the Concha beach support Brahim Gali, leader of the Polisario Front and a Sahara free, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Brahim Gali is recovering from COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital. The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

RABAT – In a deepening diplomatic rift with Spain, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that the crisis between the two countries was “about trust and mutual respect, which has been broken," a far larger issue than the presence in Spain of a rebel leader who is the enemy of the North African kingdom.

The especially sharp statement suggested that Rabat and Madrid are far from resolving an increasingly nasty spat that started when Brahim Ghali, who heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, showed up at a Spanish hospital for treatment of COVID-19. He checked in under a false identity, carrying a diplomatic passport from Algeria.

The Polisario, based in southern Algeria, fights for independence of the Western Sahara, which Morocco annexed in the 1970s.

But resolving the issue of the Polisario leader won't solve the problem with Spain, Morocco said.

Ghali is making a virtual appearance in a Spanish court on Tuesday for alleged genocide allegations and other possible crimes that anti-Polisario groups accuse him of committing.

“The crisis is not related to a man’s case. It does not start with his arrival nor does it end with his departure. First of all, it is about trust and mutual respect, which has been broken between Morocco and Spain,” the ministry said.

The two countries are strategic partners, working closely to stem migration into Europe and on security issues. The Spanish mainland is across a waterway from Morocco, but two Spanish enclaves in North Africa share borders with Morocco. The presence of Ghali, who arrived in Spain in mid-April, has been tied to a sudden surge of more than 8,000 migrants — many of them unaccompanied minors — who crossed the border to Ceuta, one of the enclaves.

Spain disagreed.

