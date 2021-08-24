Red handkerchiefs, inked palms speeding Afghans to safety

Amina, only name given to protect her identity, shows a red scarf worn by women activists of Nove Onlus, an Italian NGO working for women rights in Afghanistan, to identify themselves to Italian military at the Kabul airport in order to be evacuated, upon arriving at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci international airport in Fiumicino, early Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. So far Nove Onlus has coordinated with Italian diplomatic and military authorities the evacuation of some 150 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)