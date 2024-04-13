Israel finds the body of a teen whose disappearance sparked a deadly settler attack in the West Bank

A torched vehicle is seen in the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire. The rampage killed a Palestinian man and wounded 25 others, Palestinian health officials said. An Israeli rights group said the settlers were searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from their settlement. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

JERUSALEM – Israel's army said Saturday the body of a missing Israeli teen has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack.”

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday. The events marked the latest in escalating violence in the territory at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The army said security forces were pursuing those suspected of killing the teen.

On Friday, one Palestinian man was killed and 25 others were wounded in an attack on the village of Mughayyir, Palestinian health officials said. Israeli troops delayed the ambulance carrying the body of the 26-year-old man for several hours, but it eventually got through.

Dozens of settlers returned to the village's outskirts on Saturday, burning two homes and several cars.

Palestinian health officials say over 460 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since the war in Gaza erupted in October.