Top zip codes where sex offenders live in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Ahead of Halloween, 10 News is working to keep you and your family safe.

We meticulously combed through Virginia's Sex Offender Registry to create the map below, which shows, by zip code, where sex offenders live.

Click here to search the registry yourself and learn the exact addresses of offenders.

Below is a breakdown of sex offenders, sorted by which city they live in.

Since our area has dramatically different population sizes when broken down by city and county, we also took a look at the data, taking each city or county's population into consideration.

The following process was used to create the above table:

Acquire the raw numbers of sex offenders by county/city Find the July 1, 2018 population estimate for each county/city from U.S. Census data Divide the number of sex offenders in a given locale, by that locale's population, then multiply that number by 10,000

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.