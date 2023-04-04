Service dogs can be life-changing partners

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Blair, a young and active woman, first came to the Roanoke-based nonprofit, Saint Francis Service Dogs, after thoroughly researching if a service dog could help her navigate her busy life while living with a number of health challenges.

After going through a long preparation process, the expert team at Saint Francis determined that Koa, a sweet and spunky Labrador retriever, was the perfect match for Blair.

“It is just the best part of everyday – just waking up now and knowing that Koa is there,” Blair said. “It is amazing what Koa does for me.

Koa, like all of the dogs placed by Saint Francis, went through extensive training, mastering more than 40 specialized tasks and skills to help her partner navigate the world. Koa helps Blair daily by picking up dropped items, retrieving things Blair needs, and giving her more confidence while out in public.

“My disability is invisible,” Blair said. “Koa makes my disability more visible to the people around me. She helps to bring awareness. My closest friends and family were afraid that I may have a medical episode and not be able to feel it before it comes on. Koa has been an extra sense of security and has just eased everyone’s mind.

Saint Francis is an organization that provides professionally trained dogs to people like Blair, with physical or developmental disabilities in order to assist them in living a more independent and self-sufficient life.

The people they serve may have autism, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, rheumatoid arthritis, brain injuries, amputations, paralysis, or many other conditions.

Beyond the physical assistance, the emotional bond between a person and their service dog often results in increased motivation, higher self-esteem, and a greater sense of belonging, as well as more social interaction and a higher quality of life.

Along with placing service dogs with individuals, Saint Francis also provides facility dogs to serve many in educational, healthcare, and courtroom settings.

Walker, a Saint Francis Facility Dog, was matched with Warwick Forest Assisted Living and Memory Care in Newport News during the height of the COVID pandemic. His handler, Garnet Gilmore, says it has been a perfect fit.

Courtesy photo. (Saint Francis Service Dogs)

“It has been such a blessing,” Gilmore said. “These people move out of their homes. They give up a large degree of independence. Part of what is normal is having a pet. Walker gives that to them.”

Because of his grasp of high level task work, Walker is able to accompany residents to the grocery store, help with laundry, and even play games like cornhole with them.

Before his placement, the expert trainers at Saint Francis tailored his skills so that he was able to help open doors, carry items, and have the stamina to assist residents in a variety of everyday activities.

But wrapped up in that, one of his greatest gifts is the amount of love, support, connection and comfort he brings to everyone within the facility.

“Only a dog can provide the particular type of bond that people need,” Gilmore said. “The impact Walker has had is immeasurable.”

The journey from puppy to partner takes more than two years and begins when a puppy is just 8-weeks old. A service dog in training will spend about a year with a volunteer puppy raiser, attending weekly classes with the expert trainers at Saint Francis.

When the dog is around a year old, they will move into Advanced Training with staff and field trainers where they will master the skills needed to be a service dog. During this time, the people waiting for a service dog are also attending classes and training to learn all they will need to know to properly handle their service dog.

All of this lays the foundation for partnerships that transform the lives of so many in ways both great and small.

“Working with and helping to enhance the lives of our extraordinary partners is the heart of our mission,” said Cabell Youell, Saint Francis Service Dogs Executive Director. “It is why we do what we do. Our service dogs not only become their partner’s best friend, but they help to crack the shell of isolation surrounding so many people with disabilities. These dogs truly change the lives of the people we serve.”

Courtesy photo (Saint Francis Service Dogs)

Since its inception in 1996, Saint Francis Service Dogs has placed 167 service and facility dogs with people who need them. Saint Francis Service Dogs is the largest service dog organization in Virginia and is accredited by Assistance Dogs International. They serve people living throughout the state of Virginia, including Tidewater, Northern, Central and Southwest Virginia, as well as parts of North Carolina and West Virginia.

The organization absorbs all the costs required to raise, train and place these exceptional dogs and does not charge their partners for their service dogs. In addition, the organization is committed to providing ongoing training, resources and support to their teams for the lifetime of the partnership.

If you are interested in helping Saint Francis change lives through these incredible partnerships, there are many ways to get involved.

Donate. Saint Francis relies on the generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations to fulfill their mission. See the ways to give at Saint Francis relies on the generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations to fulfill their mission. See the ways to give at www.saintfrancisdogs.org/ways-to-give.

Volunteer. Saint Francis would not be able to do what they do without the tireless work and dedication of their volunteers. The organization is especially in need of puppy raisers at this time. To learn more about all the volunteer opportunities visit Saint Francis would not be able to do what they do without the tireless work and dedication of their volunteers. The organization is especially in need of puppy raisers at this time. To learn more about all the volunteer opportunities visit www.saintfrancisdogs.org/volunteer

Visit https://saintfrancisdogs.org/ for more information on what the organization does and how you can help.