Unlocking success: Inside tips for a successful job interview

Searching for a job can be a relatively stressful task. When you finally score an interview, while exciting, it can also be a bit nerve wracking.

The best thing you can do is to be overly prepared for the process, said Kayla Henson, co-owner of SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski counties. SERVPRO provides cleanup and restoration services after water, fire, mold and storm damage, but also offers specialty services in biohazard cleanup, document restoration and others.

Henson, who currently employes about 75 people, had some suggestions as to what people might expect out of an interview, and how to be best prepared.

Qualities in a candidate

For starters, Henson said there are four qualities she looks for in an applicant:

Loyalty . “This can be tenure that you see with past employers. They could have signed up and committed to earning a certificate, degree or any sort of learning experience.”

Humility . Henson said she likes to hear someone be honest about times when they weren’t happy with how they handled a situation, but also how they would have prepared differently or if they can identify how they would do it differently now.

Caring heart or empathy . “The main thing I want to hear from a candidate that SERVPO hires is that they have a heart for taking care of others. This is our primary why . With this main base, we can teach the art and science of cleaning and restoration.”

Experience in the industry. Henson said this is something they rarely come by. Related fields like construction or cleaning are sometimes a plus, due to the crossover of their work, but it isn’t necessary.

“We have people who were previously teachers, bakers, security guards and even musicians who have found a new calling with us at SERVPRO.”

Questions at interview time

Henson said when she’s interviewing someone, she likes to ask questions that will allow her to get to know the applicant a little better.

“I like to learn what they think of themselves: ‘What are one or two personal or professional achievements you are proud of? What’s a quality you admire most about yourself? Do you have a best friend or someone you are close with? I like to hear about this person.”

Beyond some of those more personal questions, she also asks them about work-related situations.

“What would they say they need to improve upon most? We also like to ask questions about how they’ve responded when they’ve been faced with challenges in the workplace, or how they have bounced back from failure,” Henson said.

She also likes to understand what motivates them and drives them to do what they do.

What to avoid

Henson said there are a few things that turn her off from hiring applicants, like not having cellphones or personal devices set to silent during the interview, or if it appears they didn’t put effort into preparing.

“I don’t expect suits, I just want it to appear that candidates have cleaned up more than they would have for cutting or doing yard work,” she said.

She said it’s unacceptable not to show up on time or not make the interviewer aware that they’re running late.

“Don’t show up an hour after the interview was scheduled. Show up on time or, preferably, early.”

Questions for the employer

Henson said she loves when potential employees have questions for her and the company.

“I like when they ask about our why: Why do we choose to work for SERVPRO or what do we enjoy about working at SERVPRO?”

She said she also appreciates being asked about the current tenure of her employees and what role they have.

“I love this, as I love to brag about our team and hope it shows the opportunities that are here for our teammates,” she said. “Even just asking about benefits or what a normal day at SERVPRO looks like is great. Anything that shows they are considering and putting thought into what it would be like for them to work here.”

Ideal candidates

Henson said what she appreciates most about her employees is when they enjoy helping others or can be empathetic toward SERVPRO’s customers.

“We say during the interview process that you are meeting people on potentially their worst day. Being able to help that person is rewarding, but sometimes comes with its own challenges.”

Just as important to her is trust and teamwork.

“It takes a lot of people in many different roles to do what we do. One person can’t do everything on their own. Trusting and relying on our team throughout the company to do their part is big.”

Henson said she loves to promote within, but that hiring from outside the company adds so much value to the organization, as well.

“We can all learn from the outsiders’ experiences and new views or education, leading us to go further than we ever thought.”

Finding value in an employer

Just as much as someone should be prepared to put their best food forward when applying and interviewing for a job, they should also look for what kind of an environment an employer can provide them.

Henson said SERVPRO leaders encourage their team to work hard and play harder.

“We want our team to feel like whatever task and objective they have at hand, they have the power, knowledge and tools to make their best approach to making disasters like it never even happened,” she said. “This means, if necessary to finish a job such as a large fire restoration job, our team has felt the need to add fresh flowers for the customer returning home to a fresh beginning after their disaster.”

She encouraged candidates to know what kind of benefits they will receive, too.

“We have built-in PTO earnings as soon as six months from the start date and earning three weeks by year five. We also offer paid holidays -- at least nine every calendar year -- to give employees time to celebrate with their families. Because we are 24/7 emergency service, we also offer pay incentives for any employees who respond to help those customer’s suffering an emergency disaster during the holidays and outside normal business hours. Trying to create work-life balance is a focus of ours, especially in our 24/7 emergency response company.”

