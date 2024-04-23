Roanoke Rampage: National football team of first responders supports our community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Since 1998, the National Public Safety Football League has raised more than $1,000,000 for charity, with each team donating to charities in their area.

Not only do they donate their profits, but also their time, blood, sweat and tears; the coaches, staff and players volunteer their time for the teams.

Our own Roanoke Rampage has been supporting local organizations since it’s first season. Recently, they raised money for Straight Street Ministries. This year, they are donating their profits to Chris’s Coffee and Custard, which is part of LovABLE SERVICES, a Roanoke-based nonprofit whose mission is to serve individuals with disabilities by creating opportunities to enhance life skills, social skills, and job skills through unique education, training, and gainful, meaningful employment.

When the team formed 18 years ago, Quinn Mongan, owner of SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, understood the importance of what the team would represent and the good they could do in our community.

Just as at the national league level, the vision of guiding community perception of first responders in a positive direction and building connections between police officers, firefighters and EMS was -- and is -- something SERVPRO wants to help support. This is especially true when you factor in the ability it gives our community’s first responders to connect with other teams across the country. As such, it has been a sponsor of the team every year since 2006, and it will continue to provide support for the future.

“There have been many years the team would have folded without SERVPRO’s support,” said Jamison Ratcliffe, president of Roanoke Rampage and its biggest fan. “They have even stepped in to help the team make it through the end of the season.”

Quinn’s feelings on the matter? The team worked hard to earn their place in the championships, not to mention their sacrifices for our community, so helping wasn’t even a question.

The Rampage team travels for many of the games, but they have brought teams such as New York’s Bravest and Los Angeles Centurions to Roanoke. The Chicago Enforcers played in Salem as recently as April 13.

On May 4, the Rampage will have their last home game against the Tri-State Shields (New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania).

What does the team do after the season ends? Outside of putting their lives on the line each day to protect and serve our communities, the Rampage team hosts a youth football camp in the summer. Follow Roanoke Rampage on Facebook for updates about the camp.

To make each year’s mission a success, the team needs the community’s support, and all you need to do is attend a game. The difference it makes to the city’s team when the community takes to the stands is immeasurable. Tickets are only $10, and kids 12 and younger can attend for free.

The team has added a new element this year, which is expected to become a beloved tradition: a tailgate party. In May, there will be touch-a-truck, a bounce house, food, beverages, a live band called Axis Five and more.

“We play football for charity, but we also host family fun events where everyone can enjoy giving back to the community,” Ratcliffe said. “All home games will be played at Salem football, with kickoff at 4 p.m. Join us early at 3 p.m. for a tailgate party that’s fun for the whole family.”

You can show our first responders your support on May 4.