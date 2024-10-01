Protect your home: 8 crucial fire safety measures to implement now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As Fire Prevention Week approaches, it’s a perfect time to highlight the critical steps you can take to protect your home and loved ones from the devastating impact of fires.

The National Fire Protection Association emphasizes the importance of fire safety through the annual event, and this year’s theme is particularly relevant: “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”

Here are eight ways you can improve your home’s fire safety and ensure you’re prepared in case of an emergency:

1. Develop and practice a fire escape plan.

Every household should have a well-thought-out fire escape plan. This plan should include multiple exit routes from each room and a designated meeting place outside. Practice your escape plan with all family members regularly so everyone knows exactly what to do in case of a fire.

2. Install and maintain smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms are crucial for early fire detection. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside each bedroom, and outside sleeping areas. Test them monthly to ensure they are working and replace the batteries at least once a year. Remember to replace the entire smoke alarm unit every 10 years.

3. Keep fire extinguishers handy.

Equip your home with fire extinguishers and ensure they are easily accessible. Place them in key locations like the kitchen, garage and near fireplaces. Learn how to use a fire extinguisher properly by following the PASS technique:

P ull the pin.

A im at the base of the fire.

S queeze the handle.

Sweep side to side.

4. Practice safe cooking.

Cooking is a leading cause of home fires. Never leave cooking unattended, keep flammable items away from the stovetop, and use a timer to remind you when food is cooking. If a grease fire occurs, cover it with a metal lid or pan, and never use water to extinguish it.

5. Be cautious with electrical appliances.

Inspect your electrical appliances and cords for signs of wear or damage. Avoid overloading power strips and never run cords under rugs or furniture. Hire a licensed electrician to oversee any electrical issues or upgrades in your home.

6. Store flammable materials properly.

Keep flammable materials, such as gasoline, paint and cleaning supplies, in proper containers and store them away from heat sources. Ensure that these materials are kept in a well-ventilated area, away from living spaces.

7. Keep your home’s exterior safe.

Maintain a defensible space around your home by clearing away dry leaves, branches and other flammable materials. Ensure your home’s exterior is constructed from fire-resistant materials and that your gutters are clean to prevent fire from spreading

8. Educate and involve everyone.

Make fire safety a household priority by educating all family members about the dangers of fire and the importance of safety measures. Involve children in fire drills and discussions about fire safety to ensure they understand and are prepared.

Fire damage

If your home should suffer fire damage, the cleanup can be overwhelming. However, according to SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, the general process stays the same.

The process the company takes for a typical fire damage emergency is to:

Inspect and assess the fire damage. Board up missing windows and walls and place tarps on damaged roofs. Remove any water or moisture that’s present. Remove smoke and soot from all surfaces with specialized equipment. Clean and sanitize. Restore your home back to its original condition.

[Related: Fire damage restoration process]

According to SERVPRO, every damage event is different. The uniquely trained specialists can help address structural damage, odor and other post-fire concerns.

Fire prevention week resources

By following NFPA’s guidelines and staying informed through Fire Prevention Week, you can significantly reduce the risk of fire and ensure that your home is a safer place for you and your family. Remember, fire safety is an ongoing process, and regular checks and updates to your safety measures are key to effective fire prevention.

The NFPA’s Fire Prevention Week offers a wealth of resources to help you implement safety measures. Tap or click here for educational materials, safety checklists and more detailed information on how to protect your home from fire.