5 ways to effectively prepare for and recover from hurricanes and flooding

While the Roanoke area isn’t at a heightened risk for hurricanes, we all know it is still susceptible to the storms that come along with them.

As such, the risk of severe weather and flooding can quickly become a concern for our communities. Understanding these risks and preparing effectively can make a critical difference in ensuring the safety of you, your loved ones and your property.

Hurricane and flooding risks

Hurricanes bring with them a host of dangers that include strong winds and heavy rain. The powerful winds can cause significant damage to homes and infrastructure, while the accompanying rainfall can lead to severe flooding.

Flooding often results in significant property damage, contaminated water supplies, potential health hazards and brings with it serious risks to life. Floodwaters can rise rapidly and submerge roads, homes and essential services, which makes timely evacuation and preparation crucial.

5 ways to prepare for hurricanes and flooding

Create an emergency plan: Determine if you live in a flood-prone area by checking local flood zone maps. Develop a detailed emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, meeting points and a communication strategy. Make sure every family member is aware of the plan and practices it regularly. If flooding is imminent, be ready to evacuate quickly. Know where to go and how to get there safely. Ensure that your vehicle is prepared and fueled up in case of a sudden evacuation order. If you expect to go to a shelter, download the American Red Cross Shelter Finder app – it displays open Red Cross shelters, capacity and current population. Prepare an emergency kit: Assemble a hurricane emergency kit that contains essentials such as non-perishable food, water, medications, a flashlight, batteries, first aid kit and important documents. Ensure that the kit is easily accessible and can sustain your family for at least 72 hours. Secure your home and belongings: Reinforce windows and doors to withstand strong winds. Clear gutters and downspouts to prevent water damage. If you live in a flood-prone area, consider installing flood barriers and elevating critical utilities like heating systems and electrical panels above potential flood levels. Move valuable items and important documents to higher levels in your home to protect them from floodwaters, and use waterproof containers if necessary. Stay informed: Monitor weather forecasts and advisories through reliable sources such as the National Hurricane Center and local weather stations. Sign up for weather alerts to receive real-time updates and warnings. Insurance considerations: Review your insurance policies to ensure you have adequate coverage for hurricane and flood damage. Consider purchasing flood insurance if it is not included in your standard homeowners’ policy.

After the storm

After the storm has passed, it’s important to remain aware. Stay away from floodwaters, as they could be contaminated and pose health risks. Even as floodwaters recede, they can still be deceptively deep and dangerous.

Cleaning up water damage can be daunting. When you return home, inspect your property for damage and document your findings so that you may report it to your insurance company as quickly as possible.

If your home flooded, it’s important to clean and disinfect affected areas. If it’s not done thoroughly, it can lead to mold growth and contamination, according to SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, experts in water damage restoration, cleanup and repair.

According to SERVPRO, every damage event is different and requires a unique solution. The uniquely trained specialists can help address mold issues, structural damage and other post-storm concerns.

According to SERVPRO, there are things you can do to begin to clean up until help arrives:

Remove excess water by mopping and blotting.

Wipe excess water from wood furniture after removal of lamps and tabletop items.

Remove and prop wet upholstery and cushions.

Place aluminum foil or wood blocks between furniture legs and wet carpeting.

Turn air conditioning on for maximum drying in summer.

Remove colored rugs from wet carpeting.

Remove art objects to a safe and dry place.

Gather loose items from floors.

SERVPRO also has some tips on what to avoid after flooding:

Don’t leave wet fabrics in place. Hang furs and leather goods.

Don’t leave books, magazines or other colored items on wet carpet or floors.

Don’t use your household vacuum to remove water.

Don’t use television or other household appliances.

Don’t turn on ceiling fixtures if ceiling is wet and stay out of rooms where ceilings are sagging.

After SERVPRO experts arrive, the experts will do a few things:

Inspect and assess water damage.

Extract water.

Remove damaged material.

Clean, sanitize and deodorize.

Dry any remaining moisture.

Monitor the drying process.

Repair and construct after the home has completely dried.

By following these preparation and safety tips, you can better protect yourself, your family and your property from the impacts of hurricanes and flooding. Staying informed, planning ahead and taking proactive steps can help ensure you are well prepared to face natural disasters with resilience and confidence.

