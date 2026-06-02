Tired of unpredictable energy bills? How one simple plan can help

Rather than requiring customers to settle that difference all at once, the AMP plan spreads it out.

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Hot summers and cold winters can make energy bills anything but predictable. For many households, that variability can make it harder to plan monthly expenses, especially when usage spikes during extreme temperatures.

Appalachian Power Company (APCo) offers an option designed to smooth out those fluctuations: the Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan.

The program spreads energy costs across the year, helping customers avoid sharp increases during months when they use more electricity, while maintaining a more consistent monthly payment.

How the AMP plan works

At its core, the AMP plan is built around a rolling average. APCo calculates a customer’s monthly payment based on the previous 12 months of energy use.

“Each month, you pay what the average has been over the last 12 months, plus 1/12 of any deferred balance,” said Izzy Post Ruhland, communications specialist for Appalachian Power. “If the deferred balance is a credit, it’s subtracted from the average.”

That average is recalculated each month to reflect the most recent 12 months of usage. This means payments may shift slightly over time, but they remain more stable than traditional billing, which can rise and fall sharply with seasonal demand.

Understanding the deferred balance

A key part of the AMP plan is the deferred balance -- the difference between what a customer pays and the actual cost of electricity used. This amount will display each month on the billing statement.

If a customer uses more energy than their average payment covers, the additional cost is added to the deferred balance. If they use less, the balance is credited.

Rather than requiring customers to settle that difference all at once, the AMP plan spreads it out.

“On the AMP plan, the deferred balance is split over 12 months,” Post Ruhland said. “Small fluctuations in bill totals, as opposed to a potentially high one-time deferred balance payment, offer smaller, steady payments that make energy expenses more manageable.”

This structure helps keep payments within a narrower range throughout the year -- even during periods of heavy energy use.

A more predictable alternative to traditional billing

Unlike standard billing, which reflects exact monthly usage, or other budget-style plans that may include a large annual “settle-up,” AMP is designed to avoid major surprises.

“This plan is preferred because there is not a settle-up month,” Ruhland said. “By paying 1/12 of any deferred balance each month, customers are better able to stay current and keep their account on track.”

That consistency can be especially helpful for customers on fixed incomes or those working within a tight monthly budget.

The AMP plan has been available to APCo customers for nearly two decades, offering a long-standing option for those looking to better manage energy costs.

“It helps keep bills more consistent, while still making sure the full cost is recovered over time,” Post Ruhland said.

Who can enroll -- and when

Customers are not automatically enrolled in the AMP plan and must sign up through their account.

Post Ruhland said APCo recommends waiting until you’ve lived in your home for a year before enrolling. That allows the system to calculate a more accurate average that’s based on a full 12 months of usage.

Some small businesses and churches may also be eligible, though customers are encouraged to contact APCo’s Customer Operations Center to confirm.

The plan can be especially useful after a period of unusually high bills.

“We recommend looking toward AMP as an option when higher-than-expected bills come around, as a way to level them out moving forward,” Post Ruhland said.

Key differences from the Budget Plan

Customers currently enrolled in APCo’s Budget Plan may notice some similarities, but there are important differences.

The Budget Plan typically sets a fixed monthly payment for most of the year, followed by a “settle-up” period that can result in a larger charge or credit.

The AMP plan, by contrast, adjusts continuously using a rolling average and incorporates any deferred balance into monthly payments over time.

That means there is no large annual reconciliation -- unless a customer leaves the program.

What to keep in mind

While the AMP plan offers greater predictability, it does require customers to stay current on their payments. Missing two consecutive due dates or leaving the program can trigger the total deferred balance to become due.

If a customer moves within APCo’s service area, both the plan and the deferred balance can transfer to the new address.

A steadier approach to energy costs

For customers looking to reduce the impact of seasonal spikes, the AMP plan offers a way to bring more consistency to monthly energy expenses.

“It levels out the higher bills and creates stable and predictable payments year-round without the fear of a large anniversary or settle-up bill,” Post Ruhland said.

Customers interested in enrolling can log into their Appalachian Power account to view their estimated monthly payment and sign up.

Click or tap here to learn more about the AMP plan.