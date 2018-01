ROANOKE, Va. - Coach Bobby Martin has resigned as head football coach at William Fleming.

Coach Martin served for five seasons since coming to Roanoke from a successful run at GW Danville.

His best season at Fleming was 2014, when his Colonels were an 8-3 playoff team, but 4-6, 3-7 and 0-10 seasons followed.

The school says the coach informed his players of his decision on Monday, and the search for a new head coach begins immediately.

