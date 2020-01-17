Tremaine Edmunds named to first Pro Bowl

BUFFALO, NY – It looks like the population of Buffalo Bills at the Pro Bowl just went up by one. LB Tremaine Edmunds was added to the Pro Bowl roster on Thursday and will play in the game on Sunday, Jan. 26th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Edmunds will join teammate CB Tre'Davious White as Pro Bowl participants. Both were instrumental in helping Buffalo repeat as a top three defense in 2019. White led the league in interceptions with New England's Stephon Gilmore, and Edmunds led the Bills in tackles with 115 and was tied for second in tackles for loss and pass breakups.

He is the first player in NFL history to record two 100-plus tackle seasons by the age of 21.

Edmunds is a graduate of Dan River High School and also attended Virginia Tech.

Edmunds was a first alternate in his second NFL season and with New England LB Dont'a Hightower sitting out the Pro Bowl due to injury, the Bills linebacker was the next man up.

Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen, who worked against him for two straight days during inter-squad practices in training camp this past summer, believes the trajectory of Edmunds' career is only pointed up.

"He's a big, physical guy with a ton of physical attributes which will carry over to this league," Olsen said. "From everything I've heard from guys I know there he's a great kid. He works hard. He's smart. There aren't a lot of guys running around who look like that, so I think he's got a bright future."

Lorenzo Alexander is the last Bills linebacker to go to the Pro Bowl, doing so after he had a career season in 2015 with 12.5 sacks.

The Pro Bowl airs on ESPN at 3 pm on Jan. 26th.