Patrick Henry’s Hedrick named Class 5 girls coach of the year

Roanoke – He led them where they had never been before. The girls basketball Class 5 State Final 4.

The ‘Star Trek-like’ feat was accomplished by Patrick Henry head girls coach Michael Hedrick and his lady Patriots.

Friday he was honored with the VHSL Class 5 Girls Coach of the Year title.

Patrick Henry was 22-6 overall, and the region D champion.

The Patriots won a state quarterfinal match up with before bowing out in the state semifinals.

Patriots junior Savannah Derey was named first team all-state, along with William Fleming star Shakara Anderson. Patriots sophomore Shelby Fiddler made second team.