Patrick Henry’s Hedrick named Class 5 girls coach of the year

Patriots reached state semi-finals for the first time in program history

John Appicello, Sports Director

Michael Hedrick wins VHSL girls class 5 coach of the year
Michael Hedrick wins VHSL girls class 5 coach of the year (WSLS-TV)

Roanoke – He led them where they had never been before. The girls basketball Class 5 State Final 4.
The ‘Star Trek-like’ feat was accomplished by Patrick Henry head girls coach Michael Hedrick and his lady Patriots.
Friday he was honored with the VHSL Class 5 Girls Coach of the Year title.
Patrick Henry was 22-6 overall, and the region D champion.
The Patriots won a state quarterfinal match up with before bowing out in the state semifinals.

Patriots junior Savannah Derey was named first team all-state, along with William Fleming star Shakara Anderson. Patriots sophomore Shelby Fiddler made second team.

