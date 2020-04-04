Patrick Henry’s Hedrick named Class 5 girls coach of the year
Patriots reached state semi-finals for the first time in program history
Roanoke – He led them where they had never been before. The girls basketball Class 5 State Final 4.
The ‘Star Trek-like’ feat was accomplished by Patrick Henry head girls coach Michael Hedrick and his lady Patriots.
Friday he was honored with the VHSL Class 5 Girls Coach of the Year title.
Patrick Henry was 22-6 overall, and the region D champion.
The Patriots won a state quarterfinal match up with before bowing out in the state semifinals.
Patriots junior Savannah Derey was named first team all-state, along with William Fleming star Shakara Anderson. Patriots sophomore Shelby Fiddler made second team.
