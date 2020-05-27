PHCC starts wrestling program seeking homegrown talent

Martinsville, Va. – Patrick Henry Community College made the spring announcement that they were developing a wrestling program.

The Patriots have been moving forward with recruiting for NJCAA competition, and with a pair of local coaches on board., they plan to build the program with homegrown talent.

“Even if they don’t want to transfer to a four year school, they just want a chance to compete after high school, we’re twenty minutes away. Or we’re an hour away from another wrestling program, or two hours away from another wrestling program. And we’re right on the North Carolina line,” Head coach Justin Smith said.

" It’s pretty important, let’s keep growing it to the next generation, instead of what Old Dominion did. They’re not the only one, many schools drop it for one reason here or one reason there. Let’s find reasons to grow this great sport, it makes much better people beyond the sport of wrestling and college, it just makes you so much better in life," assistant coach Tim Nininger said.

Former Franklin County head wrestling coach Justin Smith and Cave Spring head coach Tim Nininger are building the new program at PHCC. Both coaches have hit the ground running and say what sets their program apart is the facilities--they are elite for a community college. If you have any interest, head to PHCCsports.com.

