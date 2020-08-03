Virginia Tech responds to Caleb Farley’s claim of ’100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks’ practice

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “One day I looked around, and we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks. My concern grew more and more.”

That’s what former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley wrote in Peter King’s Football Morning in America column, published Sunday.

Last week, Farley opted-out of the upcoming football season, becoming the first high-profile college football player to do so. He’s viewed as an early-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

10 Sports also had the chance to speak with Farley about his decision.

In his column, Farley provided more details about his decision.

“This year at Virginia Tech, at our workouts, I started having deep concerns about staying healthy. Guys were going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested. We’re all together, working out, close to each other, and you have no real idea who might have it, if anybody might have it.” Caleb Farley, former Virginia Tech football player

Farley also talked about how when he went to head coach Justin Fuente to leave the team.

Fuente tried to talk him out of the decision, but in the end, told Farley he loved him and that he’d always be a Caleb Farley fan.

On Monday, the Virginia Tech athletic department released a statement.

The statement came from Dr. Mark Rogers, the chief medical officer for the athletic department