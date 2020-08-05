NCAA Division II and III Fall Championships Canceled

Salem, Va. – The Division III Presidents Council has cancelled all fall sports championships, and the D-2 council quickly followed suit.

The decision being made due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.

The decision wipes out the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl that decides the Division III national champion in football,

as well as volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross country and men’s water polo.



Locally, the ODAC has postponed all conference sports competitions through the end of 2020.

Salem and the Roanoke Valley have been home to a number of D-3 title games in addition to the Stagg bowl in recent history.

That list includes men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, softball and lacrosse.

Salem is scheduled to hold the division III women’s basketball championship at the Cregger Center in March of 2021,

and division III women’s softball and lacrosse in 2021 and 2022 in Salem.