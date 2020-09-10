Liberty’s Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz Begins Professional Career in Mexico

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty alum, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, begins his professional career this week as he competes for Panteras Aguascalientes in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) in Mexico.

Pacheco-Ortiz was drafted No. 1 overall in the Puerto Rico National Draft but will begin his professional career with the Panteras Aguascalientes as he becomes the second player in Liberty’s 2020 senior class to play professionally, as Scottie James signed with the Jobstairs Gieseen 46ers in Germany.

Pacheco-Ortiz made a lasting impact on Liberty’s program as he is the all-time winningest player, ending his career with 102 career wins. The native of Ponce, Puerto Rico is a two-time all-conference honoree as he earned ASUN Second Team honors during his senior season and was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team back in 2017. As the floor general for the Flames, Pacheco-Ortiz was steady all season in 2019-20, averaging 10.7 points per game, the first time in his career he has ended the regular season averaging double-figures. The point guard from Ponce, Puerto Rico ranked first in the ASUN, shooting 92.5 percent from the free throw line. He also ranked No. 8 in the conference in assist/turnover ratio (1.63) as a senior.

Pacheco-Ortiz ranks No. 18 on Liberty’s all-time scoring list with 1,290 career points and No. 11 with 335 career assists. Throughout his career as the floor general for Liberty, Pacheco-Ortiz played in 142 career games and started in 139 of those games.

Liberty head coach, Ritchie McKay, has now coached 12 players at Liberty that have gone on to play professionally and six since returning to Liberty.