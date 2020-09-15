Fleming’s Shak Anderson makes verbal commitment to Gardner-Webb

ROANOKE, Va. – A game changer, a defense’s worst nightmare and a physical presence inside and outside the paint-- Shakara Anderson AKA “Shak” is truly a student of the game.

“She has a strong IQ. She knows the game real well. She knows how to read the ball off the backboard, when to make the right pass and take the right shot at the right time,” said William Fleming girls basketball head coach Richard Wilson.

Her quiet demeanor off the court is no where to be found inside the lines, where her game is loud and clear. The past two seasons she has led the Colonels in rebounding. And in 2019, she ended her junior season nearly averaging a double-double with 17.5 points per game and 9.3 rebounds--earning all-district, region and state honors.

“I’ve been pushing myself to further my education and my skills in basketball,” Anderson said.

Her talents have afforded her the opportunity to play at Gardner-Webb University, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing college basketball. A feat that’s become synonymous with the Colonels program.

“It’s been a lot of success in our program and stuff and it encourages me to that I can make it to the next level,” said Anderson.

“I’m truly happy to be able to see her accomplish that goal and hopefullly be a strong, quick impact to the squad,” said Wilson.

While her senior season of high school basketball is in a “wait and see” mode, Anderson takes pride in what she’s learned as a Colonel and looks to carry it with her when she’s a Runnin' Bulldog.

“Work ethic and learning how to maintain my school work,” Anderson said.