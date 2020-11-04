Radford Men’s Hoops releases 2020-2021 schedule

RADFORD, Va. – Hours after the Big South Conference unveiled the 2020-21 men’s basketball conference slate, head coach Mike Jones released the full schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The non-conference schedule features seven contests, including two inside the Dedmon Center.

The season kicks off with a New River Valley clash at Virginia Tech (Nov. 25), before the Highlanders travel up I-81 into Harrisonburg, Va., to take on Norfolk State (Nov. 28) and James Madison (Nov. 29) on back-to-back days.

December opens at East Carolina (Dec. 5) before Radford returns to the NRV and opens the home slate with Lancaster Bible College (12/8) and Mars Hill (12/10). The non-conference schedule ends in the Music City against SEC foe Vanderbilt (12/19).

For the first time in history, each Big South member will play a 20-game double round-robin schedule -- and all games will be back-to-back contests against the same opponent at the same location on consecutive days. This year’s conference schedule format has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.

In lieu of a traditional home-and-home series format, teams will play alternate home and away dates, and have a minimum of three days in-between scheduled contests. The schedule, which is subject to change, includes a bye for each squad during the league season.

Radford hosts Longwood (Dec. 14/15), Hampton (Jan. 4/5), Gardner-Webb (Jan. 14/15), USC Upstate (Jan. 29/30) and Winthrop (Feb. 11/12) this season, and will travel to Presbyterian (Dec. 30/31), Charleston Southern (Jan. 9/10), UNC Asheville (Jan. 24/25), Campbell (Feb. 4/5) and High Point (Feb. 18/19).

Again this year, the Big South will have six national television appearances on ESPNU as part of the league’s annual “Wildcard” series. The six dates will be announced at a later date when finalized.

The 2021 Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship features first round games at the No. 6, 7 and 8 seeds on March 2. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the No. 1 seed on March 4-5, while the highest remaining seed will host the championship game on March 7.

All regular-season and conference tournament schedules, times, dates and opponents are subject to change. Radford Athletics is currently evaluating multiple spectator attendance models per state, university and health guidelines for the 2020-21 season. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.

FOLLOW RADFORD MEN’S BASKETBALL

For more updates on the Radford Men’s Basketball team, keep an eye on RadfordAthletics.com, follow @RadfordMBB on Twitter as well as ‘radfordmbb’ on Instagram and Radford Men’s Basketball on Facebook.