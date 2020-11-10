Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team releases 2020-2021 ACC schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedules on Tuesday (Nov. 10) on ACC Network. No. 4 Virginia will play 27 regular-season games, including 20 ACC games with 14 contests at John Paul Jones Arena. Times and television designations for most games are to be determined.

Nonconference Schedule

Virginia’s seven-game nonconference slate is highlighted by games versus No. 3 Villanova, No. 13 Michigan State and Florida.

Bubbleville at Mohegan Sun Arena, which includes games against Maine (Nov. 25) and Florida (Nov. 27), Virginia’s ACC/B1G Challenge home contest against No. 13 Michigan State and its neutral site against No. 3 Villanova (Dec. 19) at Madison Square Garden had previously been announced.The Cavaliers host Saint Francis (Dec. 1), Kent State (Dec. 4) and William & Mary (Dec. 12) at JPJ.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers' home ACC schedule includes contests against Virginia Tech (Jan. 2), Wake Forest (Jan. 5-6), Notre Dame (Jan. 12-13), NC State (Jan. 19-20), Georgia Tech (Jan. 23), Syracuse (Jan. 25), Louisville (Feb. 6), No. 16 North Carolina (Feb. 13), Pitt (Feb. 23-24) and Miami (Mar. 2-3).

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia’s conference road schedule consists of games at Wake Forest (Dec. 16), Notre Dame (Dec. 29-30), Boston College (Jan. 9), Clemson (Jan. 16), Virginia Tech (Jan. 30), NC State (Feb. 2-3), Georgia Tech (Feb. 9-10), No. 21 Florida State (Feb. 15), No. 9 Duke (Feb. 20) and Louisville (Mar. 6)

Team Highlights

The 2020-21 Cavaliers will be led by veterans Sam Hauser (Stevens Point, Wis.), Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif.) and Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.). Last season, Virginia posted a 23-7 overall record and finished second in the ACC with a 15-5 mark. The Cavaliers finished their 2019-20 campaign on a nine-game winning streak and finished first nationally in scoring defense (52.4 ppg) for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Current Capacity Guidelines and Ticketing

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18) allow for the lesser of 50% occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Men’s basketball season ticket holders and UVA students will receive communication directly from the UVA Athletics Ticket Office about attendance plans for the 2020-21 season.

Virtual Meet the Team Days

There will be series of virtual Men’s Basketball Meet the Team Days. The online events continue with each class of student-athletes on the team.

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. – Newcomers Jabri Adbdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman, Carson McCorkle, Trey Murphy III and Malachi Poindexter

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. – Sophomores Chase Coleman, Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell, and Kadin Shedrick (R-Fr.)

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Juniors Francisco Caffaro*(R-So.), Kihei Clark, Jayden Nixon, Kody Stattmann

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. – Seniors Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, Austin Katstra, Tomas Woldetensae

Fans may watch and ask questions of the student-athletes via the men’s basketball Twitter and Facebook pages.

2020-21 Virginia Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) TV

Nov. 25 (Wed) vs. Maine Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena) TBA TBA

Nov. 27 (Fri) vs. Florida Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena) TBA TBA

Dec. 1 (Tue) Saint Francis (Pa.) Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Dec. 4 (Fri) Kent State Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Dec. 9 (Wed) Michigan State % Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Dec. 12 (Sat) William & Mary Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Dec. 16 (Wed) at Wake Forest * Winston-Salem, N.C. (Joel Coliseum) TBA TBA

Dec. 19 (Sat) vs. Villanova New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden) Noon FOX

Dec. 29-30 (Tue-Wed) at Notre Dame * Notre Dame, Ind. (Purcell Pavilion) TBA TBA

Jan. 2 (Sat) Virginia Tech * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Jan. 5-6 (Tue-Wed) Wake Forest * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Jan. 9 (Sat) at Boston College * Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Conte Forum) TBA TBA

Jan. 12-13 (Tue-Wed) Notre Dame * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Jan. 16 (Sat) at Clemson * Clemson, S.C. (Littlejohn Coliseum) TBA TBA

Jan. 19-20 (Tue-Wed) NC State * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Jan. 23 (Sat) Georgia Tech * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Jan. 25 (Mon) Syracuse * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Jan. 30 (Sat) at Virginia Tech * Blacksburg, Va. (Cassell Coliseum) TBA TBA

Feb. 2-3 (Tue-Wed) at NC State * Raleigh, N.C. (PNC Arena) TBA TBA

Feb. 6 (Sat) Louisville * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Feb. 9-10 (Tue-Wed) at Georgia Tech * Atlanta, Ga. (McCamish Pavilion) TBA TBA

Feb. 13 (Sat) North Carolina * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Feb. 15 (Mon) at Florida State * Tallahassee, Fla. (Tucker Center) TBA TBA

Feb. 20 (Sat) at Duke * Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium) TBA TBA

Feb. 23-24 (Tue-Wed) Pitt * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Mar. 2-3 (Tue-Wed) Miami * Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena) TBA TBA

Mar. 6 (Sat) at Louisville Louisville, K.Y. (KFC Yum! Center) TBA TBA

Mar. 10-14 ACC Tournament Washington, D.C. TBA TBA