Virginia Tech men’s basketball releases 2020-2021 ACC schedule

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The long await is over, as the ACC released its men’s basketball slate on Tuesday, with the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team playing 20 conference games, beginning on Dec. 15 in Cassell Coliseum versus Clemson. Ironically, Tech opened last year against Clemson as well for its first league game, downing the Tigers by seven to give coach Mike Young his 300th career victory in style.

The Hokies will play host to three nationally ranked teams in the AP Poll, including No. 4 Virginia on Jan. 30, No, 9 Duke on either Jan. 12-13 and No. 21 Florida State on either Feb. 9-10. They will play both the Cavaliers (Jan. 2) and Seminoles (Jan. 20) on the road, too, as well as No. 19 North Carolina on either Feb. 16-17. The Hokies, who enter Year 2 with Young as their head coach, return three starters – Naheim Alleyne, Wabissa Bede, and Tyrece Radford- and welcome nine newcomers.

Capacity at Cassell Coliseum for the upcoming season is currently set at 1,000 based on Commonwealth of Virginia regulations. This number is subject to change, and is based on current day regulations.

Dates for when single-game tickets will be available, as well as the process in place for purchasing, will be announced at a later date.

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball 2020-2021 Conference Schedule:

Tuesday 12/15/20 Clemson

Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 Miami

Saturday 1/2/21 at Virginia

Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 at Louisville

Sunday 1/10/21 Notre Dame

Tues/Wed 1/12-13/2021 Duke

Sunday 1/17/21 at Wake Forest

Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 Boston College

Saturday 1/23/21 at Syracuse

Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 at Notre Dame

Saturday 1/30/21 Virginia

Tues/Wed 2/2-3/2021 at Pitt

Saturday 2/6/21 at Miami

Tues/Wed 2/9-10/2021 Florida State

Saturday 2/13/21 Louisville

Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 at North Carolina

Saturday 2/20/21 at Florida State

Tues/Wed 2/23-24/2021 Georgia Tech

Saturday 2/27/21 Wake Forest

Fri/Sat 3/5-6/2021 at NC State