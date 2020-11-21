Caleb Homesley signs Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Former Liberty Flames standout Caleb Homesley became the fourth player in program history to sign an NBA contract as he has signed with the Washington Wizards. Homesley joins the Wizards on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Homesley becomes the fourth player in the program to sign an NBA deal. Liberty’s other previous players that signed NBA deals include Julius Nwosu (1995/San Antonio Spurs), Peter Aluma (1998/Sacramento Kings) and Seth Curry (2013/Memphis Grizzlies).

Homesley has gone down as one of the best players ever in Liberty’s program as he was a two-year ASUN First Team All-Conference selection, including being named the 2020 ASUN Player of the Year and Tournament MVP during his senior campaign.

Named to the ASUN All-Decade Team, Homesley averaged a career-best 15.3 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this past season. During conference play, Homesley elevated his game to another level with 17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.5 apg. He had eight games last season in which he scored 20 points or more, seven of which came during conference play.

The Indian Trail, N.C., native concluded his career ranking No. 10 on Liberty’s all-time scoring list with 1,539 career points and No. 8 on the all-time rebounding list with 703 career rebounds.