Kitley’s career-best 30 points leads Hokies to 4-0 start

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and would go on to score 50 first half points in a 84-59 rout of Appalachian State Friday afternoon to move to 4-0 on the season.

All-ACC performers Aisha Sheppard (19 points) and Elizabeth Kitley (30 points) led the way for the program’s 59th consecutive victory over non-conference opposition on Carilion Clinic Court.

Kitley produced her finest game in a Hokie uniform, with a career-best in points, as well as 14 field goals, tying the record for a single game at Cassell Coliseum.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 13-2 against the Mountaineers.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 90-49 at Virginia Tech and 427-171 in his career.

•Tech is 10-5 all-time on December 4.

•The win was the Hokies’ 59th straight against non-conference opposition inside Cassell.

•Tech’s starting lineup of Amoore, Sheppard, Cayla King, Jones and Kitley, accounted for 69 points.

•Kitley registered a double-double (30 points, 11 rebounds), her fourth consecutive to open the season and the first time in her career that she has had four in a row.

•The bench accounted for 15 points against the Mountaineers, the best output of the young season for that group.

•The 50 first half points represent the most Tech has scored in a half this season.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday December 6 to face Gardner-Webb. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.