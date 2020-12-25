JMU new arena tour

Harrisonburg, Va. – “I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it really is beyond what I felt like we would end up with,” James Madison University Athletic Director Jeff Bourne says.

James Madison recently unveiled their newest installment on campus- the Atlantic Union Bank center.

The nearly 140 million dollar project boasts a 22,600 square feet venue and personal parking garage. enter the venue through the plaza and you’re met with and open concourse layout. Every turn with a view of the 8,500 seat arena.

“There’s so many different ways you can describe it, it really took my breath away the first time i walked in with the court down, it took your breath away. It leaves you with “wow”, Women’s head basketball coach Sean O’Regan says.

Fans can enjoy a great view from the arena, donors can hang out in the Campanelli club before games, the walls honoring JMU’s rich basketball history. The building also becomes the basketball offices.

“Every single thing possible for the players to be successful. I know when we practice in here, it’s been about two weeks now, they love everything about it,” Men’s head coach Mark Byington says.

The lower level includes a new weight room, practice gym, sports medicine suite, nutrition station, men’s and women’s locker rooms, studio, control room, media room and more.

The court, bleeding with JMU purple, boasts a huge graphics package, removeable surface for concerts or events, and room for 44 courtside seats.

“In my opinion, facilities like this separate your program from your peers. And when you look round, even in the state of Virginia, there’s nice arenas, there may only be one other one that is nicer than this. When you look at our peers in the league, this clearly the premiere facility in the Colonial,” Bourne says.