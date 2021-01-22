Washington Football Team announces new general manager

The Washington Football Team now has a new general manager.

Martin Mayhew will now be at the helm, according to an announcement from the team made Friday morning.

Mayhew has 20 seasons of NFL experience and was general manager of the Detroit Lions for eight seasons. He also played on the Washington Football Team from 1989 to 1992 and was on the Super Bowl XXVI team.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching. He impressed both myself and Mr. Snyder during the interview process and we both believe he will be a tremendous fit here. He is a man of high character and integrity and was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise as a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 1991.”

For the last four seasons, Mayhew was with the San Francisco 49ers as the club’s vice president of player personnel and senior personnel executive.