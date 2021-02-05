Hokies earn third straight victory with 74-55 win at Pitt Thursday night

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned its third successive victory Thursday night with a 74-55 win at Pitt. The Hokies, one of two league teams who have won three or more in a row move to 10-7 (5-7) on the season ahead of an open date this weekend.

It was the fifth straight win over the Panthers for Kenny Brooks’ club.

Leading start to finish, the Hokies jumped out to a lead early through Aisha Sheppard and Cayla King connecting on jump shots, and the team played a quality opening 10 minutes, leading 28-10. In the second quarter the offense stalled with Sheppard and Azana Baines on the bench for long stretches, and the Panthers put together a 10-0 run to close the gap to 11 at halftime.

After the break it was once again Sheppard who scored the first basket as she hit one of her patented 3-pointers, one of her three in the contest, to get the Hokies going. Pitt would cut the lead to eight midway through the third, but would get no closer as Elizabeth Kitley found her scoring touch and did some damage at the free throw line.

Kitley would finish with 20 points and eight boards on the night and Tech got 13 points and six assists from Georgia Amoore and Baines corralled a career-best nine rebounds.

Pitt, who fell to 4-6 (2-5) was led by 18 points from Dayshanette Harris.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 12-5 against the Panthers and have won five in a row in the series.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 96-56 at Virginia Tech and 433-178 in his career.

•Tech is 6-3 all-time on February 4 and 4-2 in conference games.

•The starting lineup of Georgia Amoore, Aisha Sheppard, Cayla King, Azana Baines and Elizabeth Kitley accounted for 65 points.

NEXT TIME ON THE COURT

•The Hokies will enjoy an open date this weekend and will play at Miami on Thursday, February 11 on ACCN a game that will tip at 6 p.m.