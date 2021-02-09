WATCH: Region Tournament Hoops from Fleming, Byrd

ROANOKE, Va. – Magna Vista found itself in the Region 3D Tournament on Monday night against William Byrd. It was there first game of the season, after Henry County schools had no regular season due to COVID-19 delays. In the opening quarter, the Warriors showed no signs of rust. They matched the Terriers 14 points-- Justin Redd and Tyler Johnson set the tone, combining for 10 of those points.
But William Byrd outscored Magna Vista 24-6 in the second quarter. It started on the defensive end with a huge block from Camden Richardson and it translated into offensive aggression. He tallied 6 first half points while Tyler Martin scored 12 in the first half. William Byrd won 71-41, advancing to the Region 3D Quarterfinals to take on Northside on Tuesday at 6pm.
On the ladies side, William Fleming notched a big 68-21 win over visiting Brooke Point in the Region 5D Quarterfinals. The Colonels started fast and never looked back, 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Every player scored for the Colonels, with Jada Coleman leading all scorers with 15 and Victoria Board adding 14. Next up for the Colonels is a Region 5D Semifinal matchup with cross-town rival Patrick Henry, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Patriots defeated the Colonels in both meetings back in January.
Other scores from Monday night included:
BOYS:
Albemarle 69, Stafford 34
Blacksburg 60, Salem 54
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40
Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 54
Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Girls:
Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
Fort Chiswell 71, Nelson County 41
Giles 68, Appomattox 47
Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47
Lynchburg Home School 36, New Covenant 34
Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17
Riverheads 52, Altavista 7
Salem 34, Blacksburg 17
Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21