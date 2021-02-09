WATCH: Region Tournament Hoops from Fleming, Byrd

ROANOKE, Va. – Magna Vista found itself in the Region 3D Tournament on Monday night against William Byrd. It was there first game of the season, after Henry County schools had no regular season due to COVID-19 delays. In the opening quarter, the Warriors showed no signs of rust. They matched the Terriers 14 points-- Justin Redd and Tyler Johnson set the tone, combining for 10 of those points.

But William Byrd outscored Magna Vista 24-6 in the second quarter. It started on the defensive end with a huge block from Camden Richardson and it translated into offensive aggression. He tallied 6 first half points while Tyler Martin scored 12 in the first half. William Byrd won 71-41, advancing to the Region 3D Quarterfinals to take on Northside on Tuesday at 6pm.

On the ladies side, William Fleming notched a big 68-21 win over visiting Brooke Point in the Region 5D Quarterfinals. The Colonels started fast and never looked back, 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Every player scored for the Colonels, with Jada Coleman leading all scorers with 15 and Victoria Board adding 14. Next up for the Colonels is a Region 5D Semifinal matchup with cross-town rival Patrick Henry, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Patriots defeated the Colonels in both meetings back in January.

Other scores from Monday night included:

BOYS:

Albemarle 69, Stafford 34

Blacksburg 60, Salem 54

Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32

Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36

Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40

Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 54

Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28

William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41

Girls:

Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40

Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29

Fort Chiswell 71, Nelson County 41

Giles 68, Appomattox 47

Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47

Lynchburg Home School 36, New Covenant 34

Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25

Radford 60, Patrick County 44

Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17

Riverheads 52, Altavista 7

Salem 34, Blacksburg 17

Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40

Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26

Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34

William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21