Patrick Henry girls join Class 5 elite programs

Roanoke, Va. – You can’t argue with the numbers and the accomplishments.

Coach Mike Hedrick’s PH girls have made four consecutive state tournament appearances, two final 4′s, and now--their first ever state title appearance after Wednesday night’s resounding semifinal win over Potomac Falls.

The Patrick Henry girls have become a mainstay in the Class 5 elite.



”I fight every battle with my kids. I’m on the front lines with them and when you lead by example you’ll be amazed what kids will give you back, you know?. We always talk about this generation as you know ‘maybe they’re lazy or whatever’--- No! This is a great generation if you show them you love them. If you show them that they can be really great. And I think what we’ve done here is is we’ve shown a group of girls that they can be great and we allow them to be great, " coach Hedrick explained.

Hedrick and the PH girls are an astounding 72-22 over the past four seasons. The Class 5 State Final vs seven-time defending champ Princess Anne is set for 5 pm Saturday at Patrick Henry High School.