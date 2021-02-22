VHSL Class 3 Wrestling Championships

William Byrd's Xavier Preston was placed as Runner-Up in the 152 weight class

SALEM, Va. – Sunday offered another great day of action on the wrestling mats in Salem with Class 3 schools vying for State Title gold.

In semifinals action, JB Dragovich of Hidden Valley battled hard against Phoenix Alya of Skyline but would lose by pin fall at 2:14. In wrestlebacks, Dragovich would go on to place third in the 120 weight class.

At 152, William Byrd’s Xavier Preston picked up a victory over Jackson Wells from Broadway, scoring on a late reversal for to get the 5-1 decision. Preston would finish as runner-up after falling to Travis Ragland of New Kent by major decision.

At 170, Christiansburg’s Jacob Baier gave a valiant effort against Brayden Hohman of New Kent but would come up short on a 7-5 decision. Baier would go on to place third in the State.

Steven Tingler of William Byrd picked up a consolation semifinal victory over Jayden Hunter of Brookville in the closing seconds by scoring a takedown, 7-5 decision. Tingler would place 6th in the 138 weight class.

For the third consecutive year, New Kent won the team. Christiansburg did have 3 wrestlers in finals matches--Bryan Taylor, Luke Robie and Aiden LaComa--with Taylor and LaComa taking State Gold and Robie finishing runner-up at 138.