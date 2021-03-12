The Latest: Atlanta Braves reveal attendance plan

A Boston Red Sox staff member disinfects the railing in front of the visitor's dugout before a spring training baseball game between Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlanta Braves are planning to open Truist Park to about 13,500 fans to start the new season.

The three-time reigning NL East champions will allow 33% capacity at their 41,084-seat stadium beginning with opening day against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9.

No fans were allowed in MLB parks during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, though hundreds of Braves’ backers gathered on a lawn outside Truist Park to watch the Braves on a giant video board during their playoff run, which came up one win short of the World Series.

The Braves said they will review their seating plan after each homestand and make adjustments as needed.

Modified seating is planned in socially distanced pods around the ballpark, primarily with two and four fans each, and they will have to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Contactless tickets and concession orders, as well as enhanced sanitation protocols, also will be in place.

The Minnesota Twins are the latest Major League Baseball team to receive government approval for fans to return to their games this season. They can play at Target Field for now in front of a capacity of up to 10,000 people.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s health department announced Friday a series of rolled-back COVID-19 restrictions. Large outdoor venues have a limit of 10,000 people, about 25% of what the ballpark holds. The Twins’ home opener is April 8 against Seattle. Most major league teams have already announced plans to open the gates at varying capacities for 2021.

Minnesota’s seated indoor venues can now admit up to 3,000 people. That would allow the NBA’s Timberwolves and NHL’s Wild to begin letting in fans again. Only a limited amount of family members of players and staff have been able to attend those games this season.

