Blacksburg volleyball beats Hidden Valley, remains undefeated

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley entered Tuesday night’s match with just one blemish on its record-- the lone loss came against Blacksburg on March 16. The Titans traveled to the New River Valley in hopes of avenging the loss to a now 10-0 Bruins team.

Cam Davenport had a big game for the Titans-- 24 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks in the match.

Blacksburg opened with a 25-16 opening game win but Hidden Valley played them much tighter in the 2nd and 3rd games before the Bruins benefited from a little more firepower for the 3-0 victory. Hidden Valley fell to a record of 9-2, while Blacksburg improved to 11-0. They will finish the regular season against Christiansburg on Thursday before the Region tournament starts on Tuesday, April 13.

Also in the River Ridge District, Patrick Henry defeated Salem in straight sets to improve to 7-5 on the season. They are now winners of four straight, and will host a Region tournament match next Monday at 6 p.m.

Pulaski County topped Christiansburg 3-0 as well.