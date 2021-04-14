WATCH: Rockbridge Co., Hidden Valley advance in Region volleyball tournaments

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rockbridge County Wildcats defeated Wilson Memorial, 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13), to advance to the Region 3C Semifinals on Thursday. The Wildcats will host Fort Defiance.

In Region 3D, Cam Davenport had 22 kills and 15 digs as Hidden Valley defeated Northside 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) to advance to the Region Final on Thursday. The Titans also had contributions from Faith Mitchell (21 assists, 4 kills) and Maddie Clouser (7 kills and 12 digs). Hidden Valley will play at Abingdon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Falcons defeated Lord Botetourt in the other semifinal game. Below are other area scores from Tuesday night.

Region 6A

-Franklin County def. Cosby, 3-2

Region 5D

-Mountain View def. Patrick Henry, 3-1

Region 4D

-Blacksburg def. Pulaski County, 3-0

-E.C. Glass def. Jefferson Forest, 3-1

Region 3D

-Abingdon def. Lord Botetourt, 3-0

-Hidden Valley def. Northside, 3-0

Region 3C

-Rustburg def. Liberty Christian Academy, 3-0

-Rockbridge County def. Wilson Memorial, 3-1

Region 2C

-Radford def. Chatham, 3-0

-Gretna def. Alleghany, 3-0

-Giles def. Fort Chiswell, 3-0

-Floyd County def. James River, 3-0

-Nelson County def. Dan River, 3-0

Region 1D

-Chilhowie def. Twin Valley, 3-0

Region 1C

-Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery, 3-0

-Grayson County def. Narrows, 3-0