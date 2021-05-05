13 athletes put pen to paper at William Byrd on Wednesday

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd held a big signing day on Wednesday, honoring 13 seniors committing to further their athletics and educations at the next level. All divisions of colleges were represented, everywhere from Virginia Tech to Randolph Macon.

The signing class of 2021 missed their crucial junior year season, which is important for recruiting, due to COVID-19, but still were able to commit to colleges.

“We shut down all of our athletic departments here, they couldn’t lift, they couldn’t run,” Athletic Director Jason Taylor said. “But knowing the kids, they were still working out, some of them were doing different fitness, they were out at the rec fields, really working hard. We saw something special come out of that group, then for them to make that commitment, I think it shows what kind of character they had, and all want to further their athletic and academic careers, I think its wonderful we had that many.”

Ad

Baseball:

Tyler Dean – Virginia Tech

Isaac Fix – Davidson College

Dylan Hatfield – Virginia Tech

Hayden Lyle – Bluefield College