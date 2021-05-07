Patrick Henry sends five athletes to next level

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry high school honored five seniors on Thursday signing to play their sports at the next level. The signees included Megan McGinnis heading to Duke for track, and Tynia Garvin to Lynchburg for track as well.

Boys soccer’s David Ibanzi is heading to VMI while girls soccer’s Lillian Holt will be playing at Randolph Macon.

Patriot’s football Sean Medley also signed to play football at Ferrum.

“I’m so excited especially for the spring athletes,” athletic director Patricia Sheedy said. “They didn’t get their junior year, they’re getting recruited on their sophomore accomplishments and their academics and it’s so exciting to see that they’re getting to do what they dreamed of and not letting COVID get in their way.”