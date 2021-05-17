LEADING OFF: Lester returns to Wrigley, Phils cool off

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

WELCOME BACK

Jon Lester is set to start for the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field after spending the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

The 37-year-old lefty is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts for his new team.

Lester was a two-time All-Star for the Cubs and went 3-1 in the 2016 postseason as they won a most elusive championship. Lester pitched in relief in Game 7 of the World Series and his catcher was David Ross, now the Cubs manager.

“Our guys are excited and I’m sure Jon is excited,” Ross said. “You are always excited to see a guy you made history with, plus there will be some bragging rights on the line.”

TIMEOUT

A day off might give the Phillies a break to cool off following a dugout confrontation between manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura.

