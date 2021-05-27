Real Madrid says Zidane stepping down as team's coach

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, May 13, 2021, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Granada at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain. Zidane has stepped down as coach of Real Madrid, it is announced Thursday May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez, FILE)

MADRID – Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again.

The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

The club said Zidane “decided to bring an end to his current spell” as Madrid's coach.

“We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement.

Zidane had a contract through June 2022.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club,” Madrid said. “He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.”

Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies, including two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league and one Spanish Super Cup.

He only won the league title once and a Spanish Super Cup in his second stint.

