Tatum's 50 points carry Celtics over Nets 125-119

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin, right, as Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) watch during the third quarter of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON – Bottled up in Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum came home and showed off an array of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers.

When Tatum was done, he had one of the best playoff games in Celtics history — and the Nets had themselves a series.

Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry Boston to a 125-119 victory on Friday night that cut Brooklyn's lead to 2-1.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere with the fans booing and chanting at Kyrie Irving every time he was involved in something, Tatum became the sixth player in franchise history to score 50 points in a playoff game.

“We had a lot of guys step up tonight around Jayson being special,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

After scoring 50 points in Boston's play-in tournament victory, Tatum struggled in the two games in Brooklyn but steadied the Celtics in Game 3 after the Nets shot out to a quick 15-point lead.

“He was just locked in mentally,” teammate Marcus Smart said. “We're going up against a juggernaut of a team. Like I said before, the world knows it and we know it. It's not going to be easy. You can't lay down, you can't take a step back. You have to be able to press forward and that's what we did tonight.”

It was Irving’s first game in front of Boston’s fans since he left via free agency in 2019.

