Circus ring: Mayweather returns to fight YouTube sensation

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Logan Paul, right, face off during a press event, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Mayweather will fight Paul in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The rebranding of Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes another unconventional turn Sunday night.

Mayweather is a retired five-division world champion and perhaps the best boxer of the past 30 years. But his life after boxing, mostly as the head of his promotional company, did not quite satisfy.

The allure of the ring is not easily put aside.

Consequently, at age 44, he returns to the ring under conditions that will not recall any of his great exploits in the ring. He will face YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

“I don’t look at is as a fight; I think my opponent looks at it as a fight,” Mayweather said during a media gathering Thursday in Miami Beach. ”I look at it, for one night, I’ll be entertaining the people. I do it when I want to. We’re going to go out there have fun Sunday and give the people what they want to see.”

The enviable pay-per-view stripes Mayweather earned during his unblemished 50-fight career and Paul’s reported 29 million followers on his social media platform helped move the event to a football stadium. The Mayweather-Paul marquee is supported by additional bouts involving former world champions. TV and other viewing options will require a $50 price tag.

Mayweather and Paul are to box eight, three-minute rounds. There will be no scoring. Each can win only by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification.

Another feature is the floating weight limit. Paul will be allowed to weigh as much as 190 pounds. The heaviest Mayweather weighed for a boxing match was 151 pounds for his super welterweight title fight against Miguel Cotto in 2012. The 5-foot-8 Mayweather began his career in the 130-pound junior lightweight division.

