Border collie Verb wins agility title at unique Westminster

Verb, a border collie, competes during the finals of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, N.Y., Friday, June 11, 2021. Verb has zoomed and not the virtual way to a second-time win in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show's agility contest. Verb and handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, also won the title in 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – The competitors could run, jump and weave — and, for the first time, relax by rolling in the grass.

The 145-year-old Manhattan event, usually held indoors in February, instead is happening outdoors at a suburban estate because of pandemic precautions that also closed the show to the public.

A border collie named Verb zoomed — and not the virtual way — to a second-time win with handler Perry DeWitt, three days before the dog's eighth birthday. The two also won the agility championship in 2019.

“He loves it. He puts it all out there,” said DeWitt, of Wyncote, Pennsylvania. “It's his favorite thing to do. He just goes for it.”

In another repeat win, an Australian cattle dog mix called Plop took a special award for the top mixed-breed dog. Plop and handler Lisa Topol also won that prize in 2019.

While the show's move means forgoing the glitter of Madison Square Garden, it's a breath of fresh air for some contestants and their human partners.

Ripple the Boston terrier basked in a 70-degree (21 degrees Celsius) afternoon on her way to the final round, stretching out on softer grass than she generally finds at home in Anderson, South Carolina.

“I didn't really want to have to subject her to New York winter in the city,” handler Dan Haddy said. “June, out here, on a day like this — yeah, this is beautiful."

