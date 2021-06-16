Doping, burritos, tears: Welcome to track and field, 2021

FILE - In this Sunday, July 28, 2019, file photo, Shelby Houlihan crosses the finish line as she wins the women's 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, in Des Moines, Iowa. Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that shes been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito. Houlihan said she received an email from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Jan. 14, 2021, notifying her that a drug testing sample returned a finding for the anabolic steroid nandrolone. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

EUGENE, Ore. – Track and field stumbled back onto center stage this week and found itself in a good, old-fashioned mess.

It involves — what else? — doping. But also burritos. And pork tinged with a performance-enhancing drug. And the suspension of an American record holder who was considered a contender for an Olympic medal that she will not have a chance to win.

The polarizing case of 1,500- and 5,000-meter runner Shelby Houlihan, who received a four-year doping ban only days before U.S. Olympic trials begin Friday, is the latest in a long string of dramas that cut to one of the central weaknesses of the international doping system: It is constantly conflicted between the mission to unwaveringly follow a voluminous and minutiae-laden rulebook and the desire for fairness and common sense.

All the evidence Houlihan and her defenders have offered in a case that has meandered through the system for five months points to the fact that the 28-year-old, who finished 11th in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics, did not cheat.

Given the 53 doping tests the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has subjected her to since 2017, none of which came back positive, the best explanation for the five nanograms of the performance enhancer nandrolone that showed up in her system could very well be hers: It came from a pork burrito she bought from a street vendor near her home in Beaverton last December.

But according to the rules in place when Houlihan tested positive (which have been relaxed somewhat, but not in time to help Houlihan), once an athlete tests positive for such a drug, the burden of proof falls on the athlete to show an exculpatory reason the drug entered their system.

Houlihan has a food log showing she ate the burrito on the day in question. She's had hair samples analyzed, and they showed no buildup, the likes of which would be present if she had been consistently using the drug. She's passed a polygraph test in which she says she never knowingly took nandrolone.

None of this was enough for the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees track's international antidoping program and has the right to test athletes, or for the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which heard Houlihan's final appeal. Neither would absolve her of responsibility or the minimum four-year ban that comes with the violation. The full details from the CAS decision have not yet been released.

