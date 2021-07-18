Around the Way with EJ: Keydet Catchup with VMI's Leroy Thomas

ROANOKE, Va. – Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Leroy Thomas moved to Roanoke with his family around the age of 10. Already invested in sports, Thomas found himself playing both football and basketball by the time high school came.

From his time as a freshman at the home of the Patriots, the coaching staff put a lot of trust and responsibility on Thomas to excel. That led to 3 letterman seasons in football and basketball.

Now as a member of the VMI Keydets football team, Thomas has garnered the respect and attention of everyone around him at the next level.

Though he says things weren’t always the greatest growing up, he’s excited to continue to make the best of his current opportunity, thanks to the support of his teammates, coaches and most importantly his family.