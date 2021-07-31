Olympic boxing Day 8: British favorite rolls on

BOXING RESULTS

In one of the rare portions of a boxing bracket in which the seeds are winning, British boxer Lauren Price and Dutch boxer Nouchka Fontijn won quarterfinal bouts by unanimous decision Saturday to clinch medals and set up a middleweight semifinal matchup between the two.

Price, the 2019 world champion, had four 30-26 scores and one 29-27 after Panamian fighter Atheyna Bylon was deducted a point. Fontijn dropped the first round to Canada's Tammara Thibeault on four of five judges' scorecards but swept the scores in the last two.

The stunner of the early session Saturday was U.S. lightweight Keyshawn Davis' stoppage win over top seed Sofiane Oumiha of France in the Round of 16.

Men's lightweight: Round of 16

Next up for Davis is the ROC's Gabil Mamedov, the two-time European runner-up who defeated Louis Colin of Mauritius on Saturday.

Fourth seed Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Women's featherweight: Semifinals

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines dropped the first round but swept the second and nearly swept the third for a 4-1 decision win over Italy's Irma Testa, guaranteeing herself at least silver medal.

Men's flyweight: Round of 16

Top seed Amit of India dropped a 4-1 decision to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez. Amit was the runner-up in the 2019 World Championships and has won several major competitions, including the Asian Championships in 2019 and a World Cup event in 2020.

Fourth seed Mohamed Flissi of Algeria also lost, with Carlo Paalam of the Philippines taking a 30-27 decision on all five cards.