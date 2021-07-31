WATCH LIVE: Gymnastics’ vault and uneven bars finals and what else to watch on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 12 a.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men’s R16, Match 3: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs USA (Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser)
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Women’s 3m Springboard - Final
- 2 a.m. - Tennis - Women’s Double Gold Medal Match
- 4 a.m. - Gymnastics - Event Finals: M Floor, W Vault, M Pommel, W Uneven Bars
- 5 a.m. - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - S7 | Finals: M 100m, W Triple Jump, M High Jump; & more
- 6:10 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 7: Men’s High Jump Final
- 7:20 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 7: Women’s Triple Jump Final
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - S8 | Finals: W 100H, M Long Jump; Rnd 1s: W 1500,200; & more
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 8: Men’s Hammer Qualifying A & B
- 9 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 8: Men’s Long Jump Final
Other Events
- 8:45 a.m. - Volleyball - Men’s Pool B: United States vs. Argentina
- 10:05 p.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Italy
- 10:30 p.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Prelim, Game 26: Greece vs United States
- 10:50 p.m. - Weightlifting - Women’s 87kg: Group A, B
- 11 p.m. - Baseball - Knockout Stage, Game 3: Teams TBD