Olympic Boxing Day 9: DQ leaves Frenchman fried

France’s Mourad Aliev was disqualified in his super heavyweight quarterfinal bout against Frazer Clarke of Great Britain on Sunday after the referee observed him performing what appeared to be an intentional headbutt in the closing seconds of the second round.

The disqualification announcement incited a furious response from Aliev, who spit out and kicked his mouth guard, punched a television camera and held an hour-long sit-in at Kokugikan Arena’s ringside area.

“It's totally unfair – I was winning the match,” Aliev told reporters, noting that he had a 3-2 advantage on judges’ scorecards at the end of the first round. “I was just stopped without any warning and they just told me that ‘you lost’ – just like that. So I think it was an act of sabotage.”

With Aliev now out of contention despite his disagreement with the official’s decision, Clarke advanced to the semifinals of the super heavyweight tournament, and he is guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Ad

Great Britain's Whitaker earns spot in light-heavy final

BOXING RESULTS, SCHEDULE

*Ben Whitaker of Great Britain scored a 4-1 victory over Imam Khatayev of the Russian Olympic Committee in a men's light heavyweight semifinal, assuring Whitaker of silver or gold.

*Welterweight Aiden Walsh of Ireland advanced to the gold-medal bout wit a WO over Pat McCormack of Great Britain.

U.S.'s Duke Ragan advances to featherweight semifinal

*Duke Ragan of the U.S. scored a 3-2 split decision victory over Ireland’s Kurt Walker in featherweight quarterfinals action, and will take on Samuel Takyi of Ghana in the semis.