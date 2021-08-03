Partly Cloudy icon
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers

Cavs coming off back-to-back state runner-up finishes

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, 1st and 10, High School football
Daleville, Va. – Just 13 weeks ago the Cavaliers were walking off the field as the Class 3 state runner-ups, after an undefeated spring run to the finals. Don’t blink-coach Jamie Harless’s Lord Botetourt troops are back to work, returning a stout offensive line led by Virginia Tech commit Gunner Givens. Lord Botetourt has hung its hat on line play since coach Harless took over. But there’s something breweing in Daleville you might not expect. The Cavs newfound speed.

“We’ve got overall speed that’s better than I think we’ve ever had as an entire team and we’ve got some kids that can really, really run. But I’m excited about that but even the o-line -- they’re one of the most athletic running-wise that we’ve had,” coach Harless said.

“A lot of people probably think we‘re going to be down this year because we lost basically all of our starters but we’re trying to prove them wrong. We think we can do it so that’s our mentality going in,” senior linebacker Bryce Harrison says.

The Cavaliers open at E.C. Glass on August 27.

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

