Around the Way with EJ: "The Build"- wrestling at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. – “I want to be tough on them and hold them accountable and I think my biggest thing is I want to give them a great experience.”

I first met Nate Yetzer in 2016, when he was 4 years into his stint as head coach of Ferrum College. Ever since that first meeting, I immediately think of the impressions he leaves on anyone that comes close to a wrestling program he’s been part of: high character guys, incredible work ethic, grit, determination and the will to succeed.

Those are many of the core values the veteran coach is aiming to bring to Salem, as he takes on the challenge of “The Build”--a brand new wrestling program at Roanoke College.