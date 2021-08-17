Ferrum focused on “executing at a high level” in year two under Cleive Adams

FERRUM, Va. – There’s a sense of normalcy that’s at Ferrum as the ‘Black Hats’ are back to work entering their first full season under second year head coach Cleive Adams.

“It’s been interesting to be honest with you. None of us, myself included and the young men, have been in a full training camp in almost two years now,” Adams said.

The Panthers have spent the first week of camp getting reacclimated with a flow and a rhythm to how they do business. They’re coming off a five game slate this past Spring that yielded a 2-3 record. But more importantly, it provided much needed experience for guys like Franklin County product, Will Hairston.

“Last year did a whole lot of help experience wise,” Hairston said. “It helped me learn the game a whole lot more and understand the pace of college football.”

“We learned how to adapt, we learned how to improvise, we learned how to make a dollar out of 15 cents,” said Coach Adams.

With a strong core of returning starters like quarterback Titus Jones and former Magna Vista standout Tmahdae Penn at wide receiver, Ferrum is hoping to cash in even more and uphold the longstanding ‘Black Hat’ tradition this fall.

“Now getting back into things, I can lead the younger guys and let them know right from wrong, and things I’ve been through and give advice on their future and how to pursue their future on the football field and classroom and everyday life,” said Panthers receiver and former Magna Vista standout Tmahdae Penn.

“My expectation is to execute and execute at a high level. We’re not going to blink, the expectation is to come into this season and play hard and play well,” said Coach Adams.

The Panthers first opponent to open the 2021 season on September 4 will be the Averett Cougars.