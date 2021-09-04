Craig County takes down Auburn in home opener

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – In the first football game played in Craig County since 2019, the Rockets got a victory.
In fact, Friday night was the first home win for Craig County since Sept. 25, 2018.
The Rockets beat the Auburn Eagles, 26-7.
