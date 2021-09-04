Clear icon
63º
wsls logo

Sports

Craig County takes down Auburn in home opener

The Rockets won 26-7

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Auburn Eagles, Mountain Empire District, Craig County Rockets, Pioneer District, 1st and 10
Week 2: Auburn at Craig County
Week 2: Auburn at Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – In the first football game played in Craig County since 2019, the Rockets got a victory.

In fact, Friday night was the first home win for Craig County since Sept. 25, 2018.

The Rockets beat the Auburn Eagles, 26-7.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email