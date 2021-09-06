1st and 10: Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson grabs Week 2 Player of the Week honors

ROANOKE, Va. – Magna Vista’s home opener-was also a showcase for senior wide out Tyler Johnson. The Warriors star scored in all three phases as Magna Vista handled Dan River 48-12 to go 1-1 on the season.

Johnson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to open the game. He would also run for a 47 yard touchdown and would score on a 100 yard interception return for six.

The Penn State commit would finish with 432 all purpose yards with 195 of those on returns.

For all his efforts, Magna Vista senior wide out Tyler Johnson is your WSLS 1st and 10 Week 2 Player of the Week.