Clear icon
79º
wsls logo

Sports

1st and 10: Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson grabs Week 2 Player of the Week honors

Johnson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to open the game

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: 1st and 10, Tyler Johnson, Magna Vista Warriors, High School Football, Penn State
1st and 10: Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson grabs Week 2 Player of the Week honors
1st and 10: Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson grabs Week 2 Player of the Week honors

ROANOKE, Va. – Magna Vista’s home opener-was also a showcase for senior wide out Tyler Johnson. The Warriors star scored in all three phases as Magna Vista handled Dan River 48-12 to go 1-1 on the season.

Johnson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to open the game. He would also run for a 47 yard touchdown and would score on a 100 yard interception return for six.

The Penn State commit would finish with 432 all purpose yards with 195 of those on returns.

For all his efforts, Magna Vista senior wide out Tyler Johnson is your WSLS 1st and 10 Week 2 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook